Seahawks Release C Brad Lundblade From Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve released C Brad Lundblade from their practice squad. 

seahawks helmet

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

  1. DT Myles Adams
  2. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  3. G Greg Eiland
  4. WR Aaron Fuller
  5. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  6. WR Cade Johnson
  7. RB Josh Johnson
  8. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  9. WR Cody Thompson
  10. DB Michael Jackson
  11. G Phil Haynes
  12. DB Gavin Heslop
  13. LB Tanner Muse
  14. TE Ryan Izzo
  15. WR Phillip Dorsett
  16. QB Jake Luton

Lundblade, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Seahawks but was waived Lundblade coming out of the preseason and he later signed on with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2019. He signed on with Carolina and the Jets’ taxi squads before re-signing to a futures deal with New York. 

The Jets cut him in September of last year and signed a futures deal with the Seahawks back in January. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad. 

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Lundblade was a three-year starter, despite walking on.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply