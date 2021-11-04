Seahawks Release C Brad Lundblade From Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve released C Brad Lundblade from their practice squad.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse TE Ryan Izzo WR Phillip Dorsett QB Jake Luton

Lundblade, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Seahawks but was waived Lundblade coming out of the preseason and he later signed on with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2019. He signed on with Carolina and the Jets’ taxi squads before re-signing to a futures deal with New York.

The Jets cut him in September of last year and signed a futures deal with the Seahawks back in January. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Lundblade was a three-year starter, despite walking on.