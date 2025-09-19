Seahawks Release WR Cody White

The Seattle Seahawks officially released WR Cody White on Friday ahead of their Week 3 game.

White has been on and off of the team’s roster the last few weeks, so don’t be surprised if he’s re-signed to the practice squad.

White, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City waived him with a non-football injury designation.

He had short stints with the Giants and Broncos before catching on Steelers in September 2020. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad the following two years and landed with the Seahawks’ practice squad in October 2023.

He was on and off Seattle’s practice squad last season and returned to the Seahawks this past March. He’s had short stints on the active roster this season.

In 2024, White appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded two receptions for 44 yards (22.0 YPC).