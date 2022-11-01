Seahawks Release WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside From Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from their practice squad to make room for newly signed WR Laquon Treadwell.
Here’s the Seahawks’ updated practice squad:
- T Greg Eiland
- WR Cade Johnson
- LB Vi Jones
- TE Tyler Mabry
- WR Bo Melton
- RB Darwin Thompson
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- QB Sean Mannion
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- DE Joshua Onujiogu
- C Joey Hunt
- LB Bruce Irvin
- DB Xavier Crawford
- WR Easop Winston
- LB A.J. Johnson
- WR Kevin Kassis
- WR Laquon Treadwell
Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.
The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.
In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.
