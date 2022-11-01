Seahawks Release WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside From Practice Squad

Nate Bouda
The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from their practice squad to make room for newly signed WR Laquon Treadwell.

Here’s the Seahawks’ updated practice squad:

  1. T Greg Eiland
  2. WR Cade Johnson
  3. LB Vi Jones
  4. TE Tyler Mabry
  5. WR Bo Melton
  6. RB Darwin Thompson
  7. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  8. QB Sean Mannion
  9. OT Jalen McKenzie
  10. DE Joshua Onujiogu
  11. C Joey Hunt
  12. LB Bruce Irvin
  13. DB Xavier Crawford
  14. WR Easop Winston
  15. LB A.J. Johnson
  16. WR Kevin Kassis
  17. WR Laquon Treadwell

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022. 

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. 

In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards. 

