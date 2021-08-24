Seahawks Releasing CB Pierre Desir

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are releasing veteran CB Pierre Desir on Tuesday as they cut their roster down to 80 players.

Desir, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was waived by the Browns at the start of the 2016 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

From there, Desir had brief stints with the Chargers and Seahawks before eventually being claimed by the Colts in 2017. Indianapolis signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $25 million with $12 million guaranteed only to release a year later.

Desir has played for a few teams since then including the Jets and Ravens. The Seahawks initially signed Desir to a one-year, $ 1.2 million deal in April.

In 2020, Desir appeared in 12 games for the Jets and Ravens, recording 48 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.