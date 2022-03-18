Seahawks Releasing DE Carlos Dunlap

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are releasing veteran DE Carlos Dunlap on Friday.

Dunlap, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018.

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade.

The Seahawks released Dunlap last offseason before re-signing him to a two-year, $16.6 million deal that included $8.5 million guaranteed.