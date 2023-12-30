Seahawks Releasing DE Frank Clark

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are releasing veteran DE Frank Clark on Saturday.

Clark has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, so it appears as though Seattle felt it was best to just move on at this point.

Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015 out of Michigan. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason but was cut loose during the season and eventually caught on with the Seahawks.

In 2023, Clark has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and Seahawks, recording eight tackles.