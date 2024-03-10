Seahawks Releasing FB/LB Nick Bellore

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are releasing FB/LB Nick Bellore on Monday.

According to Over the Cap, cutting Bellore will save the Seahawks $2.85 million in cap space.

Bellore, 34, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019. He then signed a two-year, $4.45 million deal with Seattle.

In 2023, Bellore appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles on special teams, making his second Pro Bowl appearance.