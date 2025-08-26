Seahawks Releasing Seventh-Round RB Damien Martinez

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Seahawks are releasing seventh-round RB Damien Martinez.

Martinez, 21, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $4,338,944 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Martinez appeared in 38 games over three seasons and rushed 514 times for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 391 yards.