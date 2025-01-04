Seahawks Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 18 finale against the Rams.

The full list includes:

Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal and he bounced on and off the practice squad. The Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March but he was among their final roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2024, Burns has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle and two pass defenses.