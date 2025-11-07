Seahawks Rule Out Four Players From Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks have ruled out CB Josh Jobe, WR Dareke Young, WR Jake Bobo, and G Christian Haynes for Week 10 against the Cardinals, per Brady Henderson.

Seattle also listed LB Ernest Jones IV and WR Tory Horton as doubtful, while WR Cooper Kupp and TE AJ Barner are questionable.

Jobe has emerged as a starter in Seattle’s defense, making this a tough break for their secondary.

Jobe, 27, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2022 draft. He was let go after training camp before the 2024 season and caught on with the Seahawks practice squad.

Jobe was signed to the active roster in November after being promoted from the practice squad three times. He made a base salary of $985k in 2024 and re-signed to a one-year, $2 million contract last offseason.

In 2025, Jobe has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded 35 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception, and six pass defenses.