Seahawks S Marquise Blair Has Fractured Kneecap

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Marquise Blair fractured his kneecap in last night’s game vs. New Orleans, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Carroll added Blair will have to “get that cleaned up,” via Bob Condotta.

The Seahawks will likely place Blair on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their active roster.

Blair, 24, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle.

Last season, Blair missed the majority of the year with a torn ACL.

In 2021, Blair has appeared in six games for the Seahawks, recording nine tackles and two passes defended.