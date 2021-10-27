Seahawks S Marquise Blair Out For Season With Fractured Patella

On Wednesday, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced that S Marquise Blair is undergoing surgery to fix a fractured patella on Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Indications were that this was a serious injury for Blair, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

You can expect the Seahawks to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Blair, 24, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle.

Last season, Blair missed the majority of the year with a torn ACL.

In 2021, Blair has appeared in six games for the Seahawks, recording nine tackles and two passes defended.