Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori Expected To Be Ready For Week 1 Following Ankle Surgery

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori is expected to be ready for Week 1 after undergoing right ankle surgery this offseason.

Seattle placed Emmanwori among others on the PUP list ahead of camp despite participating in offseason workouts. According to Henderson, Emmanwori tried to manage his ankle over the offseason, but opted for a procedure after experiencing soreness while ramping up for camp.

Emmanwori, 22, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024.

The Seahawks used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Emmanwori. He signed a four-year, $11,601,260 rookie contract with a $5,077,280 signing bonus.

In 2025, Emmanwori appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks, making 11 starts. He has 81 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.