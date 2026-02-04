Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori Suffered Ankle Injury In Practice On Wednesday

Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori suffered an ankle injury during practice on Wednesday, according to Kalyn Kahler. Emmanwori was injured while attempting to defense a pass late in practice.

He was, however, able to walk off under his own power.

“He had an ankle today, we brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps,” HC Mike Macdonald said.

Emmanwori will undergo imaging to make sure that he didn’t suffer a serious injury, Ian Rapoport adds.

Emmanwori, 21, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024.

The Seahawks used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Emmanwori. He signed a four-year, $11,601,260 rookie contract with a $5,077,280 signing bonus.

In 2025, Emmanwori has appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks, making 11 starts. He has 81 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.