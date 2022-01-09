Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Suffers Dislocated Ankle & Broken Fibula

Seahawks DB Quandre Diggs was carted off after suffering a serious leg injury during Sunday’s season finale win over the Cardinals.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll later told reporters that Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula. He will be treated in Phoenix.

“But he’ll be back. He’ll make it back,” Carroll said of Diggs, per Bob Condotta.

Ian Rapoport reports that Diggs suffered a closed fracture with no ligament damage, and should be able to return to the field in four months.

This is terrible news for Diggs not only considering the severity of the injury, but the fact that he was one game away from being an unrestricted free agent.

Here’s hoping Diggs is still able to secure a solid free agent contract, despite the injury.

Diggs, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Seattle reworked Diggs’ contract in September, giving the defensive back more injury protection as well as adding a voidable year in 2022.

In 2021, Diggs appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks, picking up 91 total tackles, and five interceptions to go with seven passes defended.

