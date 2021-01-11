Seahawks Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

T Tommy Champion QB Danny Etling WR Aaron Fuller DB Gavin Heslop WR Penny Hart DT Cedrick Lattimore C Brad Lundblade TE Tyler Mabry QB Alex McGough DB Jordan Miller WR Cody Thompson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

McGough, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $2,563,692 with Seattle but wound up being among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, McGough signed a futures contract with the Jaguars last year but was waived coming out of the preseason. He later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad soon after.

Houston once again waived McGough coming out of camp and he was later added to their practice squad and eventually released.

During his four-year college career at Florida International, McGough threw for 9,091 yards while completing 60.4 percent of his passes to go along with 65 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over the course of 46 games.