Seahawks Sign DB Artie Burns

The Seattle Seahawks have signed DB Artie Burns to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal and he bounced on and off the practice squad. The Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March but he was among their final roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad and released again in December.

In 2024, Burns has appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle and two pass defenses.