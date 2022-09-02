Seahawks Sign DE Jabari Zuniga & LB Joshua Onujiogu To PS

According to Bob Condotta, the Seahawks rounded out their practice squad on Friday by signing DE Jabari Zuniga and LB Joshua Onujiogu.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- T Greg Eiland
- WR Cade Johnson
- LB Vi Jones
- TE Tyler Mabry
- WR Bo Melton
- CB Quandre Mosely
- LB Tanner Muse
- S Scott Nelson
- T Liam Ryan
- RB Darwin Thompson
- LB Aaron Donkor
- QB Sean Mannion
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- CB Xavier Crawford
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- LB Joshua Onujiogu
Zuniga, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He was entering the third year his four-year, $4,726,378 rookie contract when he was among New York’s final roster cuts this offseason.
In 2021, Zuniga appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded three total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.
