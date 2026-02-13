Seahawks Sign DE Jalan Gaines

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed DE Jalan Gaines to a futures deal on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Gaines, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State back in May.

He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He bounced on and off the Seahawks’ P-squad last season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Illinois State, Gaines appeared in 27 games and recorded 114 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, five pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.