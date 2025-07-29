Seahawks Sign DT Thor Griffith, Waive DT Justin Rogers

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed DT Thor Griffith to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Justin Rogers.

Griffith is an undrafted rookie out of Louisville who started his college career at Harvard. He had a tryout with the Seahawks at rookie minicamp.

Rogers, 24, was a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys out of Auburn in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of training camp. Shortly after, he caught on with Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Dallas signed Rogers back to the roster later in the year but cut him loose this past June. He signed with the Seahawks last week.

Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game.