Seahawks Sign LB Devin Bush

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the Seahawks have signed former Steelers LB Devin Bush to a contract.

Bush visited with the Seahawks on Thursday and it looks like things went well enough for him to earn an offer from the team.

Bush, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Bush appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 81 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 54 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.