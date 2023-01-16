Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

G Greg Eiland LB Chris Garrett DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson OT Jalen McKenzie DB Chris Steele RB Darwin Thompson WR Connor Wedington WR Easop Winston

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after.

Thompson returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad last year. He later signed a futures contract with the Seahawks soon after and was added to their practice squad.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.