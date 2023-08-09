Seahawks Sign NT Anthony Montalvo, Waive OLB Joshua Onujiogu

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they are signing NT Anthony Montalvo and waiving OLB Joshua Onujiogu in a corresponding move.

The @Seahawks made two roster transactions this morning. https://t.co/z7JVs3wud4 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 9, 2023

Montalvo, 25, went undrafted out of Central Florida and caught on with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins opted to release Montalvo earlier this week when they signed veteran DL Da’Shawn Hand.

During his five seasons at UCF, Montalvo appeared in 50 games and recorded 129 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.