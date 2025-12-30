Seahawks Sign OT Amari Kight To Active Roster

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed OT Amari Kight to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Seahawks placed WR Cody White on injured reserve and waived S D’Anthony Bell. Additionally, Seattle signed WR Montorie Foster Jr. to the practice squad.

Seahawks OLB Derick Hall is also back on the 53-man roster after serving a one-game suspension.

Kight, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and has spent the season on the practice squad.

In 2025, Kight has appeared in three games for the Seahawks.