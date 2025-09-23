Seahawks Sign RB Khalil Herbert Among Four Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed RB Khalil Herbert to the practice squad.

Additionally, the Seahawks signed WR Cody White from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. In correspondence, Seattle waived Jerrick Reed II and placed RB Jacardia Wright on practice squad injured reserve.

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He was later traded to the Bengals during the season.

Herbert finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed on with the Colts. However, he was let go during final roster cuts and brough back to the practice squad before being let go again.

The Colts recently released Herbert from their practice squad.

In 2024, Herbert appeared in 14 games for the Bears and Bengals and rushed for 130 yards on 36 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.