Seahawks Sign RB SaRodorick Thompson To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed RB SaRodorick Thompson to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Levi Bell (Injured)
  2. DB Lance Boykin
  3. WR Cade Johnson
  4. TE Tyler Mabry
  5. LB Patrick O’Connell
  6. DB Ty Okada
  7. WR Easop Winston
  8. LB Tyreke Smith
  9. RB Bryant Koback
  10. C Joey Hunt
  11. DB Jonathan Sutherland
  12. WR Cody Thompson
  13. DT Austin Faoliu
  14. T Jake Curhan
  15. DB Kelvin Joseph
  16. WR Cody White
  17. RB SaRodorick Thompson

Thompson, 24, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in April. He was cut after a couple of months and caught on with the Seahawks in training camp, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. 

He’s bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad.  

In 2023, Thompson has appeared in one game for the Seahawks but did not record any statistics. 

During his college career, Thomspon recorded 540 rushing attempts for 2,664 yards (4.9 YPC) and 40 touchdowns, to go along with 91 receptions for 520 yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown. 

