Seahawks Sign S Josh Jones, Waive DT Niles Scott

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed S Josh Jones and waived DT Niles Scott.

Jones, 27, was a second-round pick by the Packers out of North Carolina State in 2017. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.2 million deal when Green Bay waived Jones with a non-football illness.

Jones passed through waivers unclaimed and signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was waived a few weeks later and claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville re-signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 only to release him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Colts for a while, then had a stint with the Seahawks to end the season.

In 2021, Jones appeared in six games for the Colts and four games for the Seahawks. He recorded 15 total tackles and one pass deflection.