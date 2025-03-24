Seahawks Sign TE Eric Saubert

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed veteran TE Eric Saubert to a contract on Monday.

A new tight end in the 206. We've signed TE Eric Saubert. Read more » https://t.co/E4EomWRA6f pic.twitter.com/WWMtYv0u1H — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 24, 2025

Saubert, 30, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears’ active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. From there, he signed two consecutive one-year deals with the Broncos.

Miami signed Saubert to a contract but he landed on injured reserve during camp and was subsequently released. He then had a brief stint on the Cowboys, appearing in one game before being relegated to the practice squad, at which point he was signed from the unit by the Texans.

San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal and brought him back last year on another one-year contract.

In 2024, Saubert appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and caught 11 passes for 97 yards receiving and a touchdown.