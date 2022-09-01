Seahawks Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve signed three players to their practice squad including QB Sean Mannion, OT Jalen McKenzie and CB Xavier Crawford.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside T Greg Eiland WR Cade Johnson LB Vi Jones TE Tyler Mabry WR Bo Melton CB Quandre Mosely LB Tanner Muse S Scott Nelson T Liam Ryan RB Darwin Thompson LB Aaron Donkor QB Sean Mannion OT Jalen McKenzie CB Xavier Crawford

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster at the end of September. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Mannion started one game for the Vikings and completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.