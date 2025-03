Seahawks Sign Two Players Including WR River Cracraft

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed former Dolphins WR River Cracraft and re-signed LB Josh Ross.

Cracraft, 30, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins in February of 2022. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted in September. Miami re-signed him to a one-year deal each of the past two offseasons.

In 2024, Cracraft appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 66 yards (13.4 YPC).