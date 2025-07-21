Seahawks Sign Two Players, Waive One

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed UDFA CB Kam Alexander and DT Justin Rogers.

In correspondence, the Seahawks waived UDFA CB Zy Alexander with a non-football injury designation.

Rogers, 23, was a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys out of Auburn in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of training camp. Shortly after, he caught on with Cincinnati’s practice squad.

The Cowboys brought Rogers back off the Bengals’ practice squad in December 2024 on a four-year, $4.1 million contract before they waived him in June.

Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game.