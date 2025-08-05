Seahawks Sign UDFA RB Anthony Tyus

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed UDFA RB Anthony Tyus to a contract.

In correspondence, the Seahawks waived UDFA RB Donovan Kaufman.

Tyus, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 52nd-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class out of Portage, Michigan. He committed to Northwestern and transferred to Ohio University for his final season, where he earned All-MAC second-team honors.

In his collegiate career, Tyus appeared in 44 games over four seasons and rushed 356 times for 1,719 yards (4.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.