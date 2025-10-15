Seahawks Signed WR Tyler Scott To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed WR Tyler Scott to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team released WR Tyrone Broden.

Scott, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915k in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad, but was released back in September.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.