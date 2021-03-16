Seahawks Signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Josina Anderson reports that the Seahawks are signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon to one-year contract on Tuesday.

The Seahawks just lost Shaquill Griffin to a big-money deal with the Jaguars, so it’s not surprising to see them move quickly add someone at the position.

Witherspoon, 25, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

In 2020, Witherspoon appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and recorded 20 tackles, an interception and four passes defended.