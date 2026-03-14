Seahawks Signing CB Noah Igbinoghene

Michael-Shawn Dugar reports that the Seahawks are signing CB Noah Igbinoghene to a one-year contract.
Igbinoghene, 26, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.
Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that included a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option when Miami traded him to the Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph.
The Commanders signed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract last year, later opting to re-sign him for 2025.
In 2025, Igbinoghene appeared in appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and recorded 35 tackles, a sack and five pass defenses.
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