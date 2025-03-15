Seahawks Signing CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are signing free agent CB Shemar Jean-Charles to an undisclosed contract.

Jean-Charles, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus.

Green Bay waived him coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal and he caught on with the 49ers practice squad. San Francisco let him go and he caught on with the Saints.

New Orleans re-signed him to a contract last year and he was on and off of their roster.

In 2024, Jean-Charles appeared in nine games for the Saints and recorded 14 tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.