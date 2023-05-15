Seahawks Signing DT Austin Faoliu

The Seattle Seahawks are signing DT Austin Faoliu, according to Aaron Wilson.

Faoliu, 24, went undrafted out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft before catching on with the Cowboys.

From there, he was among the team’s final roster cuts before being added to the practice squad. He ended up signing a future’s contract with the team in January of 2022 but was unfortunately released back in August.

In 2021, Faoliu appeared in one game for the Cowboys, recording four total tackles.