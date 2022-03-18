Seahawks Signing DT Quinton Jefferson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are signing DT Quinton Jefferson to a contract on Friday.

Jefferson, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season and he caught on with the Raiders last season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for Las Vegas and recorded 47 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defense.