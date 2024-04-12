Seahawks Signing G Laken Tomlinson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing G Laken Tomlinson to a one-year contract on Friday.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Tomlinson receives a one-year, $4 million contract from Seattle.

Reports had said that Tomlinson was on the Seahawks’ radar as a potential addition this offseason.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Tomlinson, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets. However, the Jets released Tomlinson this offseason.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.