Seahawks Signing OT Jason Peters To Practice Squad

Jonathan Jones reports that the Seahawks are signing veteran OT Jason Peters to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Peters worked out for Seattle on Monday.

Seahawks LT Charles Cross is currently week-to-week with a turf toe injury, so there’s a need for depth along the offensive line.

Peters, 41, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

From there, the Cowboys signed Peters to a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Peters was active for 10 games for Dallas, making one start.