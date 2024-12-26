Seahawks Signing RB George Holani To Active Roster

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Seahawks are signing RB George Holani to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Holani, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State following the 2024 draft. He signed a one-year, $537,779 contract with a base salary of $225k for 2024.

In 2024, Holani has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and rushed three times for 10 yards.