Seahawks Signing RB Myles Gaskin To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad.

It’s a return to Washington for the veteran who played collegiately in Seattle at the University of Washington.

Gaskin, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. He was on and off of their roster last year. He had a stint with the Ravens in August.

In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.