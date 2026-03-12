Seahawks Signing S Rodney Thomas II

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Seahawks are signing Colts S Rodney Thomas II to a contract.
Thomas, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Yale. He finished a four-year, $3,755,384 rookie deal with the Colts and made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.
In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 21 total tackles and one tackle for loss.
