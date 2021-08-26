Seahawks Signing TE Ian Bunting

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are signing TE Ian Bunting to a contract on Thursday.

This comes one day after veteran TE Luke Willson announced his retirement from the NFL.

Bunting, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted out of California in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Bunting to their practice squad soon after but elected to cut him loose after a few weeks. From there, he signed on to the Colts’ practice squad and returned to Indianapolis on a futures contract last offseason but was waived with an injury designation and reverted to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

The Cardinals signed him to a futures deal in January but waived him earlier this week.

During his college career at Michigan and California, Bunting caught 29 passes for 219 yards receiving and no touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 16 games.