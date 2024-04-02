Seahawks Signing WR/KR Laviska Shenault

According to Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are signing WR/KR Laviska Shenault to a contract.

The former second-round pick of the Jaguars hasn’t had much success in his NFL career so far but will be hoping to change that on his third team.

As evidenced by being announced as a kickoff returner, Seattle and Shenault likely envision the new kickoff rule changes helping Shenault reinvent himself for his next act.

Shenault, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault in 2022.

In 2023, Shenault appeared in eight games for the Panthers and caught 10 passes for 60 yards, to go along with 12 rushing attempts for 55 yards and no touchdowns.