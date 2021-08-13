Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson Suffers Another Foot Fracture

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced that TE Colby Parkinson broke his foot in the same spot he injured last year, per Adam Jude.

According to Carroll, it doesn’t seem to be as bad as last year but they’re still seeking more opinions on Parkinson’s foot, per John Boyle.

Parkinson, 22, was a two-year starter at Stanford and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors last season. The Seahawks selected him with the No. 133 pick in last year’s draft.

Parkinson signed a four-year, $3,965,440 rookie contract that includes a $670,440 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Parkinson recorded 87 receptions for 1,171 yards receiving (13.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.