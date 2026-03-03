Seahawks Tender ERFAs S Ty Okada & RB George Holani

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have tendered exclusive rights free agents S Ty Okada and RB George Holani.

Holani, 26, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was later promoted to the active roster late in the 2024 season.

In 2025, Holani appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed 22 times for 73 yards (3.3 YPC) and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for 15 yards.