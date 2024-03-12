Seahawks Tendering ERFA DT Myles Adams

Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks are tending a contract to exclusive rights free agent DT Myles Adams on Tuesday.

Henderson notes Adams will likely play under the league minimum salary.

Adams, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived coming out of training camp.

After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad in December 2021 only to release him a few weeks later. Seattle signed him in January of 2021. He’s re-signed on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, Adams appeared in 11 games and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.