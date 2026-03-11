Seahawks Tendering RFA WR Jake Bobo After All

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks changed their minds and elected to tender restricted free agent WR Jake Bobo after initially planning not to.

The tender is the original round level for $3.5 million and gives the Seahawks the right of first refusal on an offer sheet. It would not entitle them to a draft pick since Bobo was undrafted, though.

Bobo, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Bobo was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Bobo appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.