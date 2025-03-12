Seahawks To Host S D’Anthony Bell For Free Agent Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, Browns free agent safety D’Anthony Bell will take a free agent visit with the Seahawks this weekend.

Cleveland elected not to tender Bell this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Bell, 28, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss.